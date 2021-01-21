HWG Holdings LP Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.96. The company had a trading volume of 93,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.