HWG Holdings LP Sells 161 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HWG Holdings LP cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 2.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.86. 9,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,766. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

