HWG Holdings LP Takes $333,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $326,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

