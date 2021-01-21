HWG Holdings LP Takes $98,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,284. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $70.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

