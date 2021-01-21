Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

H stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

