Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) Given a €486.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €486.00 ($571.76) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €598.00 ($703.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hypoport SE has a 1 year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 1 year high of €580.00 ($682.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €509.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €472.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 162.06.

About Hypoport SE (HYQ.F)

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

