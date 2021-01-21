IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $201.04

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.04 and last traded at $196.30, with a volume of 3784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

