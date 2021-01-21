iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812,346. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iBio by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 111,288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

