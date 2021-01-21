Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Price Target Increased to GBX 225 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 211.20 ($2.76). The company had a trading volume of 5,257,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,433. The firm has a market capitalization of £864.99 million and a PE ratio of -51.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ibstock plc has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 323 ($4.22).

In related news, insider Chris McLeish bought 20,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

About Ibstock plc (IBST.L)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

