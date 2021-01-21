Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $39.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.49 on Friday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ichor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,061,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

