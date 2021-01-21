iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Raised to $18.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICLK. TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.