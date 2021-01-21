ICON Price Reaches $0.77 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. ICON has a total market cap of $449.41 million and approximately $175.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,785,878 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

