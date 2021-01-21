Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 1,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

IDRSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

Idorsia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

