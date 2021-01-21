IG Gold (IGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $414.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $414.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.