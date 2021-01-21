iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of IHRT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 462.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 184,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 403,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

