IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $588,946.62

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $588,946.62 and approximately $5,345.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

