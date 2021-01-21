IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Down 11.3%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. 635,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 681,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

