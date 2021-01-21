ImageCoin Market Cap Hits $304,912.81 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $304,912.81 and $201,721.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000139 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000930 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,799,338 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

