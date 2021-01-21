Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

