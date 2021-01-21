ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2,728.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,987,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ImmunoGen by 173.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,721,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 724,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 2,093,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,620. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.