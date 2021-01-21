ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.04

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 91979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 68,646 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

