Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s (IMB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,931.18 ($25.23).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,640 ($21.43). 1,791,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,729. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,000.50 ($26.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,564.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,398.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The company has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, for a total transaction of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 10,083 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

