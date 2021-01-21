Incent Trading 13,375.5% Higher This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Incent has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $1,608.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded up 13,375.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is incent.com.

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

