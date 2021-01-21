Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

