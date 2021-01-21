Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. 256,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.