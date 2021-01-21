Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

INFI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,440. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

