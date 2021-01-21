Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

INFI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,440. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.