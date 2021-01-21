Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 2,231,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,580,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

INFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

