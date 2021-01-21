Infinity Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 692% compared to the typical daily volume of 448 call options.

INFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 46,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.