Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

