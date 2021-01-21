Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Ingles Markets worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $877.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

