Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

UAUG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

