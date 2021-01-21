Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Holdings Reduced by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February makes up about 2.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,210. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

