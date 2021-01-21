Insider Buying: Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Purchases C$16,124.64 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen acquired 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,124.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$465,838.93.

TSE:PPL opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.79.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.