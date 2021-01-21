Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 417 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $388,587.69.

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $24,661.38.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76.

Shares of ADPT opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.