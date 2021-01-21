Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) insider David Cicurel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,300 ($82.31), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($4,115,495.17).

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,380 ($83.36) on Thursday. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.89 million and a PE ratio of 42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,460.87.

Get Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.