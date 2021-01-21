Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 80,087 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,489 shares in the company, valued at $49,108,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83.

Medallia stock remained flat at $$39.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

