Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 4,704 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49.

NYSE:PHR traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,467. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $66.69.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

