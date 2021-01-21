Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 9,617 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 234,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FMR LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 769,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 403.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.