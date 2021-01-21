Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 5,534 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $1,686,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $294.09 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average of $269.69.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.