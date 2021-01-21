Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 108,292 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 1,118,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

