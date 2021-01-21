Insight Chain (INB) Price Tops $1.56

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00004520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $544.63 million and $2.65 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053971 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003346 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002278 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

