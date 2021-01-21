Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

NSIT opened at $80.95 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,531,000 after acquiring an additional 920,098 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,903,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

