Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $60.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Insmed stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 503.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

