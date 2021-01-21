Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.45

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $284.46, with a volume of 410296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

