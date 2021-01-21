Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $72.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 3376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

