Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 134,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,528. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -294.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

