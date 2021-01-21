Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,591 shares of company stock worth $64,931,457 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

