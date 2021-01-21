Interactive Financial Advisors Has $4.81 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 589,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $149.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32.

