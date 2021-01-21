Interactive Financial Advisors Has $416,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$27.09 during trading on Thursday. 4,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $27.59.

