Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 390 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 432,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 101,092 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 2,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,292. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

